Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 511 to Rs 50,038 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 511, or 1.03 per cent, at Rs 50,038 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,357 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.90 per cent higher at USD 1,860.50 per ounce in New York.

—PTI