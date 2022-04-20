Gold futures rise 0.28 per cent as speculators widen bets

New Delhi: Gold futures went up 0.28 per cent to Rs 30,055 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as speculators raised bets despite a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December rose by Rs 84, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 30,055 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in October was trading up by Rs 60, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 29,843 per 10 gram in 1,445 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices to widening of positions by participants but a weak trend overseas were observed.

The US dollar climbed to a 13-month high against major peers amid financial crisis in Turkey, capping the rise.

Globally, gold was trading 0.22 per cent lower at USD 1,208.50 an ounce in Singapore.