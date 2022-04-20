Gold futures gain Rs 213 to Rs 42,598 per 10 gm

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday climbed Rs 213 to Rs 42,598 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were indulged in widening positions even as the precious metal weakened overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 213, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 42,598 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,096 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 303, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 42,901 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 157 lots.

Globally, gold prices fell 0.77 per cent to USD 1,629.90 per ounce in New York.

—PTI