Gold futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 46 to Rs 50,197 per 10 gram in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 46, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 50,197 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,070 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.09 per cent higher at USD 1,895.10 per ounce in New York.

