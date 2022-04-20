Gold Futures Fall Rs 187 To Rs 42,601 Per 10 Gm

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 187 to Rs 42,601 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 187, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 42,601 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,522 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 213, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 42,790 per 10 gram in 95 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 1,645.90 per ounce in New York.

