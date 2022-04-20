Gold futures ease on low demand

New Delhi: Gold futures on Tuesday fell 0.36 per cent to Rs 53,800 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery declined by Rs 197, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 53,800 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 459 lots.

However, the yellow metal for October delivery rose by Rs 24, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 53,741 per 10 gram in 16,606 lots.

Gold was trading 0.37 per cent up at USD 1,993.70 per ounce in New York.

—PTI