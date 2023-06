New Delhi: HDFC Securities reports that negative trends in international markets led to a drop in the price of gold in the nation's capital, where the price dropped by Rs 370 to Rs 59,180 per 10 grammes on Friday.

The previous day's closing price for 10 grammes of gold was Rs 59,550.

Silver lost Rs 550, dropping to Rs 70,950 per kilogramme.—Inputs from Agencies