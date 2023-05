New Delhi: According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold in the nation's capital dropped by Rs 105 on Wednesday, reaching Rs 56,526 for every 10 grammes purchase.

The price of the precious metal for 10 grams had been fixed at Rs 56,631 at the end of the previous trade.

Silver prices, on the other hand, went up by 52 rupees to 69,694 per kilogram.—Inputs from Agencies