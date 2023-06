New Delhi: HDFC Securities reports that on Wednesday, the price of gold in the nation's capital fell by Rs 430, to Rs 60,250 per 10 grammes, due to negative trends in international markets.

In the previous trading, 10 grammes of the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,680.

Silver prices fell by 620 rupees to Rs 73,500 per kilogramme.—Inputs from Agencies