Gold Coin Winnings This Akshaya Tritiya on KhelPlay Rummy

Mumbai: KhelPlay Rummy brings an exciting opportunity for rummy enthusiasts to make this Akshaya Tritiya special with the Akshaya Tritiya Gold Coin Offer.

All rummy fans have a great chance to make this festive season a golden one by playing and wagering more. Rummy fans can use their rummy skills and win a 24K gold coin from a pool of 50 grams.

Top 15 wagerers from a period of 27th March to 26th April 2020 (both dates inclusive) will win a 24K gold coin. Offer is valid for first-time deposits done in between the above-mentioned period. The top-ranked player wins ten grams gold coin, 2nd and 3rd ranked players win six grams gold coin, 4th to 7th ranked players win four grams gold coin, 8th to 11th ranked players win two grams gold coin, and 12th to 15th ranked players win one gram gold coin each. All the Gold Coins mentioned above are 24K, so these gold coins are as pure as they get.

This offer is tailor-made for players who are equipped with rummy skills and love playing online rummy. So, this is the stage where rummy enthusiasts can use their rummy knowledge and be in the top 15.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Coin Offer brings great opportunity for all online rummy players to use their leisure time smartly and win a gold coin. With 50 grams of gold on offer, no rummy enthusiast will want to hold back.

As is the case always, online rummy players are going to have an array of tournaments and offers throughout the month on KhelPlay Rummy. Rummy players can have a look at KhelPlay Rummy's Promotions page for detailed information on these offers and their terms & conditions by using the following link - https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 cards Rummy, 13 cards Rummy, 21 cards Rummy and 27 cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

—PTI