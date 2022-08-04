    Menu
    Gold bars found in Lucknow airport dustbin

    The Hawk
    August4/ 2022

    Lucknow: The Customs officials at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow have found six gold bars in a dustbin near the immigration area at the airport.

    According to the officials, six gold bars were wrapped with black tape, hidden in a black polythene and then dumped into the dustbin near the immigration area at the airport.

    The confiscated gold bars are valued at Rs 36.60 lakh in the market.

    Officials are now scanning the CCTV footage to find out who put the gold in the dustbin.

    The matter is being investigated and some airport staff members are also under the scanner.—IANS

