Golaghat accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to deceased families, Rs 50000 to injured

Tragic Golaghat Bus Accident Claims Lives: Prime Minister and Chief Minister Extend Condolences, Announce Ex-Gratia; Community Engages in Rescue Efforts Amidst Assam's Road Mishap

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to a tragic road mishap in Golaghat, Assam.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM" the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu has also expressed her condolences over the accident.

"The news of the sudden death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.



The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour, said the Assam Chief Minister's office.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery." Assam Chief Minister Office posted on X.

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the accident took place in the Balijan area near Dergaon.

Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday.



"The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side. 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC. 27 injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries," Rajen Singh said.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations.

The SP of Golaghat district said that, so far 12 people died in the accident.

"Our investigation is on and we will take action as per law," Rajen Singh said.

—ANI