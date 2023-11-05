Gokulam Kerala FC aim to return to winning ways at NEROCA’s expense

New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC will be looking to win their first I-League match of the season when they host Neroca FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday.



The Malabarians were on course for a win in their campaign opener against Inter Kashi. However, they lost their focus towards the end of the match and conceded a last-gasp goal. Eventually, they had to settle for a point as Inter Kashi held them to a 2-2 draw.



Understandably, it was heartbreaking for Gokulam Kerala. At the same time, though, they need to count the positives. Gokulam Kerala played an attacking brand of football, punctuated by beautiful passes and moves, in their first match.



The midfielders dominated the proceedings by taking control of loose passes in the midfield and played a pressing game that often rattled the opposition. Gokulam Kerala coach Domingo Oramas would want his wards to operate in the same manner when they take on the challenge of Neroca FC.



However, things might not be as easy as they sound. Neroca FC will be coming into the match on the back of a devastating 4-0 loss to Sreenidi Deccan in their first match. The loss would certainly rankle the Neroca FC players as they failed to live up to expectations.



The once heavyweights of Indian football would certainly aim to bounce back from the defeat and open their account on Sunday.



Neroca FC defenders, though, need to shake off the rust and be at the top of the game if they are to stop Gokulam’s attacking duo Alex Sanchez and Nili. Both the forwards have developed a good understanding with midfielders, PN Noufal, Edu Bedia and VS Sreekuttan, showcasing their ability to exploit gaps in the rival’s defence.



No wonder then that it would be crucial for Neroca FC to focus on reducing the room for Gokulam to manoeuvre within their territory.

—IANS