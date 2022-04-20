Godiyal named Congress' Uttarakhand chief

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the new Uttarakhand unit chief, replacing Pritam Singh who has been named the legislative party leader, while former Chief Minister Harish Rawat will head the Campaign Committee for next year's poll.



Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjeet Rawat, have also been appointed as Working Presidents.

Former Minister Navprabhat has been made the Manifesto Committee Chairman, former state chief Kishore Upadhaya the Coordination Committee Chairman and Prakash Joshi the Election Committee Chairman. Sumit Hridyesh will head the Publicity commmitee.

--IANS