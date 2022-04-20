Godfrey Phillips India suspends operations in all its plants

Mumbai: Godfrey Phillips India on Monday said it has suspended the operations in all its plants and factories in view of the nationwide lockdown.

In a regulatory filing, the cigarette and FMCG major said that it is monitoring the situation and will take necessary measures as directed by the Centre, state governments and local authorities.

The company, however, said that the impact of the lockdown on its operations cannot be assessed right now.

"In light of Ministry of Home Affairs Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated March 24, 2020, as amended, the Company has suspended operations at all its factories and plant locations," it said.

Godfrey Phillips further said that the company has already adopted ''work from home'' for its employees to minimise the risk and contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is taking various measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all employees and is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the Central Government, State Governments and local administration in this regard."

Several companies have had to suspend operations completely or partially, in the past one week due to the recent restrictions and the ongoing lockdown to contain the pandemic.

--IANS