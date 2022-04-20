Goddess Durga wears mask to send a message

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): With the pandemic fear turning all pervasive, the idol of Goddess Durga in a temple in Etah district is now wearing a mask.

The priests are also distributing masks as 'prasad' to devotees during 'Navratri'.

Pandit Manoj Sharma, a priest at the Durga temple, said since devotees are thronging the temple in large numbers, they decided to put a face mask on the idol of the goddess to send out a strong message.

"We have been distributing face masks as 'prasad' to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour among devotees. We have made proper arrangements for hand sanitiser and also put up Covid-19 advisory at several places on the temple premises to ensure devotees do not pose a danger to public health, and behave as responsible citizens."

The temple management is also ensuring that all Covid guidelines are adhered to and not more than five devotees are allowed into the temple at a time.

"Social distancing norms are also religiously being followed during the morning and evening 'aarti'," said the priest.

