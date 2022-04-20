GoDaddy acquires Neustar's Registry business

New Delhi: Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy on Tuesday announced it is acquiring Neustars Registry business for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close in Q2 2020.

The Neustar Registry business features back-end registry technology platform and enhanced domain security systems that enable people and brands to connect and transact online with speed, security and reliability.

The new service will be called GoDaddy Registry and will be led by Nicolai Bezsonoff, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neustar's Registry business, the company said in a statement.

"Neustar's registry platform enables us to accelerate that commitment and provides enhanced scalability for future growth," Andrew Low Ah Kee, GoDaddy Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, GoDaddy will adhere to a governance model that maintains independence between the GoDaddy registry and registrar businesses.

According to the company, it has worked closely with both registrars and registries for more than 20 years to help grow a healthy and competitive domains market and it will continue to do so for the benefit of consumers and the industry.

The Neustar Registry business includes an extensive portfolio of top-level domains, including .biz, .co, .in, .nyc and .us, and supports more than 215 top-level domain (TLDs) and approximately 12 million domains.

