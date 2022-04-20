GoAir puts 1 mn seats up for sale, starting at Rs 1,099

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday offered up to 10 lakh seats for sale at a heavily-discounted ticket price, starting as low as Rs 1,099 for a one-way travel across its network.

Besides, customers can avail an extra five per cent cashback of up to Rs 250 on payment made through digital wallet company Paytm for all bookings under the 'festival season' sale, GoAir said in a release.

These tickets are on sale for purchase from today and will remain available till August 9 for a travel period that starts today and goes up to December, the company said.

"GoAir announces special low fares promotion across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for the travel period from August 4 to December 31, 2018," the airline said in the release.

Early last month rival IndiGo had in the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier put 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its network, including overseas destinations.

Customers can also avail exclusive deals of up to Rs 3,000 if booked on GoAir website or mobile app, the release said.

The discounted ticket offer comes with some other additional benefits such as an extra five per cent cashback of up to Rs 250 on payment done through Paytm wallet,a maximum discount of Rs 1,100 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar as well as Rs 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on spends of Rs 2,500 or more, it added.

The Wadia Group-owned airline currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to across 23 domestic destinations -- Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.