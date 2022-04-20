Goa: Video of assault on local cricketer goes viral, 2 held

Panaji: A local cricketer was allegedly assaulted by two youths who also recorded a video of the offence that has gone viral on social media, police said today.





"Teenage cricketer Gajanan Azgaonkar was assaulted by two youths in Taleigao locality about a fortnight back and the assault was shot on a video camera. The clip was later circulated on the social media," Panaji police inspector Siddhanth Shirodkar told PTI.





The accused, Saresh Haldankar and Rakesh Rajesh, were subsequently arrested for assaulting the cricketer, he said.





Police have forwarded the complaint to Deputy Collector to file chapter case against both the accused, who also hail from Taleigao area.





A separate case has also been filed with the Cyber Crime police station as the video clip of the assault is still being circulated on social media, police said.





Azgaonkar is affiliated to Goa Cricket Association.





