Goa: Chief Minister and Sports Minister flag off Torch Relay for 37th National Games

Panaji (Goa) (India): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with Sports Minister Govind Gaude officially launched the Torch Relay for the much anticipated 37th National Games at Secretariat Porvorim on Tuesday.

The 37th National Games in Goa promises to be an unprecedented sporting spectacle. For the first time in its history, Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games, featuring an impressive array of 43 sporting disciplines.

Gaude said through the National Games in Goa they are creating a a platform for Indian athletes to shine at the international level. The torch will go through many Talukas in the state and will cover all important tourist spots generating interest in the National Games.

"We started the torch Relay and this will go to each and every district of this state. The stadiums of these districts will host some of the most respected national and international players. We want awareness in the rural areas. Our intention for this is that young budding minds of the athletes should come out with the same motivation. They should come and watch all the matches. Every student and athlete has got some talent to shine in that respective field. It is a game for all the people where we are creating a platform for Indian athletes to shine at the international level," Sports Minister Govind Gaude told the media on Tuesday.

Goa will be hosting the National Games for the first time this year. The current National Games feature over 7,000 competitors competing in over 30 sports, including non-Olympic ones.

"Media will play a big role in these games. This is a game for Goa people and players. Through this national game, we are promoting Goa on a national and international level. We are encouraging sports tourism," Goa CM Sawant said.

Sawant spoke at the event and expressed his enormous pride in starting the torch relay from Goa.



"Today, as we begin the torch relay from Goa, I am filled with immense joy. The torch, representing the never-extinguishing flame of sportsmanship, represents the dedication to athletic greatness," Sawant added.

The 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalleripattu, and pencak silat.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others.

—ANI