Goa vax drive is part-time affair, just like our Guv: Cong

Panaji: Goa's vaccination drive is a part-time affair, just like the part-time Governor who is officiating in the state, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Friday.

Kamat, along with state Congress president Girish Chodankar, was speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum demanding universal vaccination to Raj Bhavan.

"When we came here, we saw that the Governor wasn't here. We have a part-time Governor, the vaccination (drive) is also a part-time affair," Kamat said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been holding additional charge of Goa, since August last year.

Kamat said that the government should focus on targetted completion of vaccination in Goa.

"Goa is a small place, vaccination can be done very fast. Goa could have been the first state to complete vaccination across the country," Kamat said.The Goa governent has so far administered 5,30,776 vaccines in the state.

In the memorandum submitted to Raj Bhavan, the Congress has accused the National Democratic Alliance government of abandoning the people of India during the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has caused unprecedented devastation and immeasurable pain to nearly every Indian family. Tragically, the Modi government has completely abdicate its duty of fighting corona and abandoned the people, leaving them to fend for themselves. The truth is that the Union BJP government is guilty of criminal mismanagement of Covid-19," the memorandum said.

The memorandum also makes a demand for universal free vaccination of one crore people a day, claiming that it "is the only way to fight Covid-19 pandemic and defeat the disease".

