Goa to conserve historical places to mark 60 yrs of liberation

Panaji: Every place in Goa, which is linked to the historically significant events including the liberation of the state from Portuguese rule in 1961, will be identified, spruced up and conserved for posterity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

"This is a matter of pride for Goans... Every place linked to incidents of historic importance right from Shivaji's (arrival in Goa) to freedom fighters who contributed to the liberation of Goa will be identified, beautified and conserved for the future," Sawant said.

Goa was liberated from 451 years of Portuguese colonial yoke by the Indian armed forces on December 19, 1961.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to launch the 60th anniversary celebrations by inaugurating a cultural event in Panaji on December 19.

Sawant also said that all freedom fighters would be felicitated on the occasion and one event would be held in every state and Union Territory of India to mark the anniversary celebrations, which will stretch for a year.

The Goa government has sought a grant of Rs 100 crore from the Centre for the 60th anniversary celebrations.

