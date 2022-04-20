Goa National Games Mascot To Be Unveiled On Jan 31

Panaji: The official mascot for the 36th edition of the National Games, which are scheduled to begin in Goa later this year, will be unveiled on Friday, an official said on Tuesday.

The mascot will be unveiled in presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and world champion long-jumper Anju Bobby George.

"The official mascot for the Games will be making its grand entry and will be the main attraction for the Games over the next nine months," said the official attached to the National Games Organising Committee.

The launching of the mascot is a part of a series of events being planned by the committee towards the promotion and building hype for the much-delayed event.

"A series of promotional activities and spectator engagement initiatives have been planned over the ensuing nine months and we are keen to bring many more such sports events in Goa in the future," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest edition of the Games will witness over 12,000 participants from all states and union territories vying for top honours in 37 different disciplines.

Last year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had threatened to move the Games out of Goa following repeated delay in finalising the exact dates on part of the state government for hosting of the Games.

The delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa, has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011. The Games were originally scheduled to be held in Goa in November 2016. The Games are now expected to begin on October 20 and conclude on November 4. --IANS