Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year.

The CM's remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the national highway linking Goa to Karnataka and double-tracking of the South Western Railway line.

Protesters have been alleging that these projects were undertaken to help coal companies to transport their cargo from the MPT to their plants in neighbouring Karnataka.

"We can cut down dependence on coal at the MPT if mining activity is allowed to resume. There will be no space for coal at the port if iron ore exports resumes. The government is working on replacing coal with other cargo at MPT.

"The government wants to completely stop the handling of coal at MPT, but to start with, it would be reduced by 50 per cent in one year," the CM told reporters.

