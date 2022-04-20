Goa govt launches one-time power bill settlement scheme 2020

Panaji (Goa): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a one-time settlement scheme for power consumers and said that his government accords priority to the interests of the needy and common man.

Sawant was speaking after launching a one-time settlement scheme 2020 of the Department of Electricity at a function at the Secretariat in Porvorim on Monday.

The chief minister said that the payment of electricity bills has been held up due to various reasons, providing the people ease of access to a one-time settlement scheme through which the consumers can pay bills in installments.

The Government has also provided a waiver of late payment fees to those who will make payment at one time or by installments with a minimum time period.

He said that his government is people-friendly and accords priority to the interest of the needy and common men. Our government will not take any decision against the interest of the people of the state, he added.

Terming it a state welfare scheme, He appealed to the people to co-operate with the government to make the scheme a grand success. He reiterated that the launch of a one-time settlement scheme 2020 by the Electricity Department is a state welfare scheme.

Minister for Power Nilesh Cabral said the OTS scheme is launched with an aim to support the consumers in clearing their long-pending dues by paying only the principal amount and the delayed payment charges will be fully or partly waived off depending on the repayment period.

The Power Minister said that it is the first of its kind scheme introduced in the state, wherein all the category of consumers - active consumers, temporarily disconnected/permanently disconnected - and are sent for revenue recovery cases consumers can avail benefits. There is also no limit on the outstanding dues pending for payments by the consumers to the Electricity Department for availing the scheme, he added.

The payment under OTSS 2020 can be made online at the Department's website www.goaelectricity.gov.in through credit card, debit card, net banking, NEFT/RTGS. All the details to avail the scheme are available at the department's website. The consumers can also contact the nearest department office or call on the helpline number 1912 and 7350622000 or post their queries on cee-elec.goa@nic.in.

The Power Minister appealed to all consumers having long-pending dues to avail the benefit of this one-time settlement scheme, 2020 to clear all pending dues.

Power Secretary Kunal and TJSB bank manager Arun Bhat were among those who attended the function.

Assistant Engineer Dionisia Dias Juliao compered the function while Executive Engineer Rajiv Samant proposed the vote of thanks. (ANI)