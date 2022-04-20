Goa Governor holds meeting with CM Pramod Sawant to review Covid situation in state

Panaji (Goa): Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday held a meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane, via video conferencing and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in state.

The Governor enquired about vaccination planning, oxygen supply, awareness, testing, involvement of university students and volunteers and other relevant issues, the official release said.Koshyari is also governor of Maharashtra.



On May 11, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had informed that 26 patients admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital had died due to lack of oxygen. However, more deaths were reported on the subsequent days.

Speaking about the issue, former Goa CM Digambar Kamat alleged, "It is shocking that after 74 deaths have taken place in GMC in the last four days due to oxygen shortage, the most irresponsible BJP government has not fixed any responsibility and has not taken action on any single person. Even if accidental death occurs on road, there are immediate arrests made."

Following this issue, Goa CM Sawant tweeted, "To ensure seamless oxygen supply and reduce dependence on the trolley system we have started installation of 20,000 Litres of Medical Oxygen Tank at Goa Medical College. This tank would be made operational on a war footing."

Meanwhile, Goa recorded 2,455 new COVID-19 cases, 2,960 recoveries and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Goa health bulletin. (ANI)