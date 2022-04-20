Goa Ex-CM And NCP Leader Churchill Alemao Joins TMC In Mamata Presence

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): On the second day of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Goa visitfal, Monday, several prominent faces from Goa joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the tourist state.

In the presence of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka Alemao joined the TMC in Goa.

Churchill Alemao subsumed the legislative group of NCP in Goa with the Trinamool Congress and shall function as a legislative group in Goa legislative assembly, though the Goa speaker Rajesh Patnekar is yet to accept Alemao’s plea.

A former Goa chief minister and the lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Alemao had earlier in 2014 also contested on a TMC ticket from South Goa seat but could not win. He later joined the NCP.

It would be interesting to note how the NCP reacts to Alemao joining the Mamata-led party, especially after the Bengal CM had met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, earlier this month.

A two-time MP, Alemao is likely to contest the 2022 polls on TMC ticket.

With this, Alemao becomes the second MLA to join TMC after former INC chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined Banerjee’s party early this year.

The TMC has entered into a pre-poll alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the assembly polls. In addition to that, Trinamool Congress has also announced its Griha Laxmi scheme in Goa, under which every woman head of a household will get Rs 5,000 as a cash transfer each month irrespective of their income.

Speaking after the joining programme, Mamata Banerjee said she was not there to divide votes but to unite voters. “If other political parties want to support us, they have to decide. We will fight the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), we might die, but we will never go back,” She said.

She declared from the stage khela zalto (khela hobe) in Konkani as she tossed a football into the audience, a symbolic challenge she threw to the ruling BJP.

Insisting that the Trinamool Congress supports a multi-cultural and multi-religious state and is the only alternative to the BJP rule, Banerjee, taking a page out of PM Narendra Modi’s book of improvising acronyms, said that TMC stood for “Temple, Mosque and Church”.

She also tweeted: “This is the true meaning of Hindustan! We are united. We are all children of Bharat Mata. I will NEVER let @BJP4India's divisive forces break us apart. This is my promise.”

TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was alongside Mamata in the meeting, said, “TMC is the only party taking the BJP head on. Unlike the Congress, we are not confined to FB and Twitter and unlike the Grand Old party of India, we are the real warriors and not keyboard warriors.”

TMC MP and Goa state in-charge Mahua Moitra said, “We are providing an alternative to Goans to vote against the BJP.”

It now remains to be seen whether Goan voters take the punt and help Mamata Banerjee move ahead with her national plans.