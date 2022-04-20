Goa Cong taunts BJP with 'photos in crematoriums' demand

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Monday said crematoriums and cemeteries as well as death certificates of COVID-19 victims must have pictures of BJP leaders, prompting the latter to hit back by claiming the opposition party was getting frustrated because the outbreak was easing in the coastal state.

The Congress demand was made in a tweet by its state spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant etc being tagged.

Urfan Mulla, Goa BJP spokesperson, said Congress leaders were stooping to "gutter level" with such statements, which were a "narration of their frustration" due to the "decreasing graph of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of CM Sawant and health minister Vishwajit Rane".

—PTI