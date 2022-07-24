Goa collaborating with foreign countries for employment: CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the NRI Commission is collaborating with Foreign countries for generating employment opportunities for the youth in the coastal state.

“NRI Commissioner is working to provide overseas jobs to youth.Efforts are there to seek jobs available in medical, nursing, paramedical areas overseas,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that in Goa, nearly 2 lakh jobs will be created in the tourism sector in the next five years and the youth should look at all opportunities to sieze them.

“Youth should see in which area they can join and build their career,” he added.

Sawant said that it is not possible to give government jobs to everyone, but the jobs available in other sectors in Goa and across the country must be seized.

“It is painful to see that candidates who have passed Engineering, LLM apply for clerk post (in government departments).They should make a career in their profession as there are many opportunities in their respective areas,” he added.

Sawant said that ‘Skill India — Be A Professional’ programme will be organised in the state to guide youth so they get jobs in their profession.

“We are committed to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth in government as well as the private sector.The private sector offers multiple avenues to the youth, providing them with extensive opportunities towards a successful and a bright future.

“We are developing multiple academic avenues for skill upgradation.The Sankhali College has been affiliated with IGNOU,” he said.—IANS