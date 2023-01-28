Goa CM urges panchayats to conduct skilling courses to combat unemployment

Panaji: Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, asked panchayat organisations on Saturday to hold skill-building programmes in conjunction with state-owned businesses to ensure that young people in the state have jobs.

Sawant advised the panchayats, in an addressing to the taluka level nodal authorities and officials of the state-run Swayampurna Goa scheme, to collect reliable data on the number of young people in their communities who are unemployed.

“Compile the data of unemployed youth in villages so that we can conduct short-term skilling courses to make them employable,” the chief minister said.—Inputs from Agencies