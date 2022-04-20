Goa CM says Rs 300 cr will not only be used for infrastructure but for human development

Panaji (Goa): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the allocation of Rs 300 crore in the budget to mark the 60 years of Goa's Liberation will be used for the state's infrastructure and human development under the Swayampurna Goa scheme.

He also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for mentioning the 60th liberation day anniversary of the state and said that the budget's special focus on the blue economy will be beneficial for the people.

"I would like to thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for mentioning the 60th liberation day anniversary of Goa in the opening remarks of Union Budget, for the first time. I also thank her for allocating Rs 300 crores for its celebration," he told ANI.

"The allocated amount will not only be used for infrastructure development but for human development under the Swayampurna Goa scheme as well. This budget has also given special focus to the blue economy of Goa which will be beneficial for the people here," he added.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament and proposed a grant of Rs 300 crores to the Goa government for celebration as the state is celebrating the diamond jubilee year. (ANI)