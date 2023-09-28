Goa CM pledges to donate his organs, urges people to do the same

Panaji (Goa): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday led a pledge for Organ Donation and urged the people to come forward and donate organs after death.

Talking to ANI, Sawant said that a similar programme to that of the programme started by the Ministry of Health for organ donation has been started by the BJP Medical Cell in Goa.

"The organ donation programme was started by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on behalf of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at the Government of India level. That same programme was started by our BJP Medical Cell in Goa," Sawant told ANI.

"I pledged my three organs including liver, kidney and cornea and started this prorgamme. I urge everyone in Goa to come forward and their donate organs," he added.

Earlier, this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a pledge for Organ Donation at the GIC Ground, in Agra by asking people to donate blood when alive and organs after death.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that there can be no greater service to mankind than donating organs to save another life. He gave a clarion call to “donate blood when alive and donate organs after death”, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Underlining the need for regular medicines and check-ups after organ transplant, the Union Minister said that “the government has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month to all the poor people undergoing organ transplant”.

“Arrangements will also be made for their regular check-ups”, he further stated. He also informed that by the end of 2024, arrangements for organ retrieval will be made in all the hospitals and medical colleges of the country.

—ANI