Goa BJP chief Tanavade elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Panaji: Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the state president of the BJP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Goa unopposed on Tuesday.

On July 11, former MLA of Goa Tanavade submitted his nomination for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat.

However, in a joint statement, Opposition parties such as the Congress, AAP, Revolutionary Goans Party, and Goa Forward declared that they will not fight the Rajya Sabha election.

Consequently, after the process, the BJP candidate was named the winner on Tuesday. Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa was scheduled on July 24, as the term of the current member, BJP leader, Vinay Tendulkar will expire on July 28.

On Tuesday, Sadanand Tanavade received his 'Certificate of Election' from Namrata Ulman, the Returning Officer and Secretary of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The BJP holds 33 seats (with the assistance of five MLAs) in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly, while the opposition has seven seats.

The BJP has 28 MLAs and support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

The Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) each have one MLA, while the Congress has three.

"I am happy to announce that I have been elected as the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, unopposed! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by the people of Goa and my fellow colleagues," Tanavade tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies