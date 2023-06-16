Goa Assembly Monsoon Session from July 18

Panaji: Officials have announced that the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly would begin on July 18 and last until August 10.

In a Tuesday press conference, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar assured the opposition that their concerns would be heard during the upcoming monsoon session of the House.

"This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state," Tawadkar said.

On many occasions, the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling party suppresses their voice by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

The opposition has seven MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The opposition parties had criticised the BJP administration earlier in March for curtailing the budget session from five days to four days due to 'Ram Navami' celebrations.—Inputs from Agencies