Go First car ends up right below IndiGo aircraft's nose at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A video emerged from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday which shows a car with the Go First airline's logo pasted on it that ended up right under an Indigo aircraft's nose area. The car narrowly escaped collision with the aircraft's nose wheel, sources said.

The aircraft was parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's IGI airport.

Although it is not immediately clear how the car ended up there, passersby on the video could be heard saying that the driver of the car drove the vehicle to the spot by mistake.

Officials said the car's driver was subjected to breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the incident.

There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources said. The plane departed for Patna on schedule, said officials.

