Gmail accounts get Google Meet integration in India

New Delhi: Googles video conferencing app Meet has arrived within Gmail accounts globally including in India and users can now start or join video conferencing right from their Gmail accounts and they do not need to download the app separately.

Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started.

Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting.

To start a meet, just click and you will be directed to Google meet app, which will ask permission to access the camera and microphone on your laptop, desktop or notebook.

Once the permission is given, you are ready to start a secure meet with a Dial-in and a PIN which you can then share with other participants.

If you are joining a meeting, you need to enter the Meet code in a pop-up box and you are done.

You can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily.

"Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That''s why we''re expanding the offering to more people around the world," said Soltero.

"Anyone can use Meet''s simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled viewall built on Google''s secure, reliable global infrastructure," said the company.

Meet app is also available for free at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android.

