GM Of UPRNN Killed, Wife Injured In Road Accident In Lucknow

Lucknow: A senior general manager of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Nigam(UPRNN) and his driver were killed while his wife was critically injured in a road accident in Mohanlalganj area of the state capital on Monday.

Police said here that Nigam's Varanasi division general manager S K Tayal was coming to Lucknow from Varanasti to attend a review meeting of chief minister Yogi Adityanath when his car collided with a stationary truck near Gaura village.

While the General Manager and the driver were killed on the spot, his wife Sangita was critically injured and rushed to the Trauma centre. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over Tayal's demise. UNI