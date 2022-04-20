Gloves while working out? Kourtney Kardashian shares her workout diary!

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian has advised sister Kourtney Kardashian to wear gloves when she works out.





"Lately, Khloé and I have been into boxing. We just started. She's been boxing forever so, she's really good. It's great to switch it up and not let your body get too used to doing the same thing all the time. Khloé got me into working out with gloves to protect my hands. Whenever we do weights we put our gloves on and I keep those in my bag," said Kourtney.





The television personality has shared she has her own "little gym pack", which includes wireless headphones, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





She said: "I have a little gym pack and I have to have music - my trainer has just got me wireless headphones."









Kourtney has shared she "loves" using a jump rope, and has hinted it is the sporting equipment she will take with her when she is travelling to ensure she doesn't miss out on a work out.





She said: "And I love a jump rope, especially for travelling - it's such an easy thing to put in your bag."





IANS