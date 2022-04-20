Glory Of Varanasi To Remain Intact: Modi

Varanasi: Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government is making efforts without disturbing the soul of the city so this ancient glories of the city of Kashi can be seen across the world and river Ganga can become clean and pollution-free.

"With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, we are carrying away the efforts what were done about 200 years ago by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar," he said while addressing hundreds of weavers, artisans and others at Pt Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul, popularly known as Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC), at Bada Lalpur here on Saturday.

Without making any comment on the opposition against ongoing protests against Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Namami Gange Project, Mr Modi gave them a reply saying that it is responsibility of the people to show the grandeur of Baba Vishwanath to the world and revive the glories of river Ganga.

"Recent reports indicate that our efforts have started bringing fruitful results as the pollution level in river Ganga has declined," he said, adding that the same would continue, otherwise, in the past, crores of rupees were spent and wasted in the name of Ganga Action Plan (GAP) and Ganga River Basin Authority, making an indirect attacks on UPA government.

On the occasion, the PM gave New Year gift of Rs 279 crores inaugurating several projects and laying the foundation of many. Before visiting TFC, PM directly landed by helicopter at PAC Bhullanpur and from there he reached the premises of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) at Chandpur where in its premises, he inaugurated the South Asia Regional Centre of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI SARC).

This is the second IRRI regional centre in South Asia after Philippines. During his staying there, Mr Modi talked with the agricultural scientists there and saw the research work going on there in the field of development of high-yielding varieties of rice.

Later, while addressing the function at TFC, PM expressed hope that the IRRI centre is an effort in the direction of government's efforts to double the income of farmers. Varanasi and adjoining districts of eastern UP and Bihar are known for its paddy production known as 'Rice Bowl'.

He praised Yogi government for its 'One District One Product' (ODOP) under which an exhibition was also organized at TFC where the traditional products of 11 districts were displayed and Mr Modi while going through the same saw the live demonstration of making these products easily through the changes brought among the artisans by Skill India and other schemes of the central government.

According to him, the promotion and revival of various traditional products indicated that the concept behind the opening of this TFC is being achieved as the changes are being seen clearly on the faces of weavers, artisans and others who are engaged in various traditional professions. "We are making efforts that UP should become the hub of MSME units as since long time, its various districts are famous for the same and it would help in changing the life of people," he said, adding that in this direction, identity cards were issued to such persons engaged in such trades to check the interference of the middlemen.

He also highlighted various scheme of his government apart from launching the new scheme of Comprehensive Pension Management System, which is a part of Digital India which would help the pensions get their money easy. He said that the purpose of Digital India to ease of doing business is being achieved today. On the occasion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also threw light on achievements being made through ODOP scheme and the achievements of his government in the field of employment and self-employment. The function was also addressed by UP minister Satya Dev Pachauri and attended by governor Ram Naik, union minister Manoj Sinha, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and many others. UNI