Global nCoV cases top 24.6mln

Washington: The number of global novel Coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000 on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases stood at 24,646,610 and the fatalities rose to 835,730, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,913,564 and 181,767 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,804,803 infections and 119,504 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,387,500), and is followed by Russia (977,730), Peru (621,997), South Africa (620,132), Mexico (585,738), Colombia (581,995), and Spain (439,286), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 30,000 deaths were the Mexico (63,146), India (61,529), UK (41,573) and Italy (35,472).—UNI