Global nCoV cases surpass 1 cr mark, fatalities pass 5 lakh

Washington: The novel coronavirus death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 5,00,000 on Monday, according to John Hopkins University, while the overall cases globally are now over 1 crore.

As per 0400 hrs (IST), the current fatality count stands at 5,00,306 while the total number of cases are 1,00,70,339.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 25,42,675 and 1,25,763, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, France, Spain, and Mexico.

A single-day record of 1,89,077 cases were registered worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"Today we report a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours globally (189 077 cases), with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period," the WHO said in its daily statistical bulletin.

The latest rise to the overall case total is a significant increase from the 1,79,316 new positive tests reported on Saturday by the WHO.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Brazil and the United States, which confirmed 46,860 and 44,458 new positive tests over the past 24 hours, respectively. A further 19,906 new cases were also reported in India over the past day.

The WHO confirmed on Sunday that 4,612 people died from complications related to the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, a drop of 2,254 compared to the corresponding rise to the death toll on Saturday.

UNI