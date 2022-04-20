Global nCoV cases cross 34.2mln mark

Washington: The number of global Novel Coronavirus cases has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700 on Friday, the Johns Hopkins University said.

The total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,312,584, while the country's death toll soared to 98,678.

The other countries with the cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,179,634), Colombia (835,339), Peru (814,829) and Spain (778,607) the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 144,680.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (78,078), UK (42,292), Italy (35,918), Peru (32,463), France (32,034), Spain (31,973) and Iran (26,380).

—UNI