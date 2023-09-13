Global Investors Summit: Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Visit UK To Invite Investors

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit London, United Kingdom to invite investors to the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023 scheduled to be held in December.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the first roadshow will be held in London from September 25-28.

Roadshows will also be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 16 to 20, Secretary to the CM R Meenakshi Sundaram told ANI. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, DG Industry Rohit Meena and DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari will accompany the CM during his visit. CM Dhami earlier on Tuesday held a meeting with real estate developers and investors on residential projects ahead of the summit. The summit is slated to be held in Dehradun in December this year.

The curtain raiser program of the Uttarakhand Investor Summit in Delhi will be organized on September 14 at Hotel Taj Mansingh. CM Dhami will be attending the programme.

CM Dhami on September 2 launched the logo and website of Investor Global Summit in Dehradun. The logo was named ‘Destination Uttarakhand’. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said, “This summit is a big opportunity for the state. We should take maximum advantage of this Investor Summit and bring maximum investment within the state.”

CM Dhami further said that the motive is to bring more investment in the state and contribute to the country’s development. “There is a feeling among the people regarding the state and investment. Our motive is to bring more industry into the state and contribute more to the country’s development,” Dhami added. —ANI