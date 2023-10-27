Global Investors Summit-2023 Important For Doubling Uttarakhand GSDP: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is an important event for doubling the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to an official statement.

"A target has been set to double the GSDP of the state in the next five years. The Chief Minister said to achieve this goal, the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, to be held in Dehradun in December, is a very important event," according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is going to be held in Dehradun on the 8th and 9th of December.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister participated in a roadshow organised in Chennai regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand.

During the Chennai road show, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government signed investment MoUs worth Rs 10150 crore with various industry groups, which mainly include various industries related to healthcare, pharma, and the energy sector.

"Today we have come to invite you all to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. All of you must definitely attend this Investors Summit," Dhami said in an address. "We have made more than 30 investor-friendly policies for investment in the state, so I want to ask all of you to come and invest in Uttarakhand," he added.

The Chief Minister has been organising road shows within the country as well as abroad to attract investors for the "Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023" to be held in Dehradun in December. ' CM Dhami had recently gone on a three-day visit to the UAE as part of the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign.

Under the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign, the Chief Minister met industrialists and NRIs in the UAE and participated in meetings organised on investment possibilities in Uttarakhand. —ANI