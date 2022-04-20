Global debut of new Realme smart watch in Pakistan on Nov 2

Beijing: Smartphone brand Realme has reportedly confirmed that its new 'Watch S' is all set to make global debut in Pakistan on November 2.

The unveiling of the smartwatch will happen via a live event that can be accessed from Realme's Facebook and YouTube page.

The Realme Watch S will have a 1.3-inch auto-brightness adjustment display, reports GSMArena.

According to the teaser, the wearable will have multiple health monitors such as a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and will feature 16 sport modes along with a 15-day battery.

During the IFA 2020 event in August, Realme had teased 'Watch S Pro' that was shown to feature a round dial along with an AMOLED touchscreen display.

The company said that the smartwatch will launch sometime in the last quarter of this year.

It is likely to come with a 1.39-inches AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

The device is said to pack a battery with a capacity of 420mAh. It should be able to track steps, distance, calories, and real-time heart rate.

—IANS