Global Covid cases top 112.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 112.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 112,534,393 and 2,497,023 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,334,797 and 505,803 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,030,176.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,324,463), the UK (4,156,703), Russia (4,153,735), France (3,721,061), Spain (3,170,644), Italy (2,848,564), Turkey (2,665,194), Germany (2,416,037), Colombia (2,237,542), Argentina (2,085,411), Mexico (2,060,908), Poland (1,661,109), Iran (1,598,875), South Africa (1,507,448), Ukraine (1,364,861), Indonesia (1,306,141), Peru (1,293,497), Czech Republic (1,184,352) and the Netherlands (1,083,686), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 249,957, followed by Mexico 182,815 on the third place and India 156,567 on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (121,979), Italy (96,666), France (85,473), Russia (83,044), Germany (68,936), Spain (68,468), Iran (59,736), Colombia (59,260), Argentina (51,650), South Africa (49,523), Peru (45,487), Poland (42,808), Indonesia (35,254), Turkey (28,285), Ukraine (26,847), Belgium (21,988) and Canada (21,810).

—IANS