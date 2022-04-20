Global COVID-19 tally exceed 18 mln - Johns Hopkins University

New York: Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 18 million reaching 18,002,567, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

A total of 687,930 people worldwide have died from the disease, the data showed.

The number of recovered individuals stands at 10,649,108.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 4,665,932 cases and 154,841 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Peru, according to the data from the Coronavirus Resource Center.

UNI