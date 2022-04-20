Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The global number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 250,000 mark, according to the the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the global death toll stood at 251,510, the university''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounted for the world''s highest deaths at 68,922.

The other countries with more than 20,000 deaths were Italy (29,079), the UK (28,809), Spain (25,428), and France (25,204), the CSSE data showed.

The global number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning stood at 3,582,469.

In terms of cases, the US topped the list with a total of 1,180,288 infections, according to the CSSE data.

It was followed by Spain (218,011), Italy (211,938), the UK (191,832), France (169,583), Germany (166,152), Russia (145,268), Turkey (127,659), and Brazil (108,266).

