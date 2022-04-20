Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000: Johns Hopkins University

New York: The total deaths linked to COVID-19 around the world topped 20,000 as of 2 p.m., US Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 20,499 people have died of the pandemic among 451,355 confirmed cases around the globe, the CSSE said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Italy topped the chart with 7,503 deaths. Other countries with over 1,000 fatalities include Spain, China, Iran and France, according to the CSSE.

--IANS