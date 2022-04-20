Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: Global coronavirus deaths have surpassed the 200,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, there were a total of 202,846 fatalities across the globe, the university''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 53,755.

It was followed by Italy 26,384, Spain 22,902, France 22,614, and the UK 20,319.

According to the CSSE, the total number of coronavirus cases globally reached 2,896,746 on Sunday.

The US continued with the highest number of cases in the world at 938,154.

Spain came in second with 223,759 cases, followed by Italy 195,351, France 161,644, Germany 156,513, the UK 149,569, and Turkey 107,773.

--IANS